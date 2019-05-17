Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

SpiceJet to Launch Non-Stop Mumbai-Jeddah Flight Service from July

According to the airline, Mumbai is the third destination after Hyderabad and Kozhikode to be connected to Jeddah.

IANS

Updated:May 17, 2019, 2:16 PM IST
SpiceJet to Launch Non-Stop Mumbai-Jeddah Flight Service from July
(Image for representation: PTI)
Budget passenger carrier SpiceJet on Thursday said that it will introduce a daily non-stop flight on Mumbai-Jeddah-Mumbai sector from July 5. According to the airline, Mumbai is the third destination after Hyderabad and Kozhikode to be connected to Jeddah. On the domestic sector, it will launch six new domestic flights connecting the country's financial capital to other destinations from May 20.

"The new domestic flights will help in minimising the passenger inconvenience caused due to the sudden shortage in capacity within the Indian aviation industry," the airline's Chief Sales and Revenue Officer Shilpa Bhatia said.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
