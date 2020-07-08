AUTO

1-MIN READ

SpiceJet to Operate 19 More Flights from Oman, Saudi Arabia and UAE Under Vande Bharat Mission

Image for representation. (Image Source: Reuters)

SpiceJet recently said that it has operated over 200 charter flights to rescue over 30,000 stranded Indians so far.

  • IANS New Delhi
  • Last Updated: July 8, 2020, 4:55 PM IST
Airline major SpiceJet will operate 19 more flights under the Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) in July to help evacuate nearly 4,500 Indians still stranded in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman.

"The airline has operated six flights under the VBM from Ras Al-Khaimah, Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam so far, bringing back over 1,000 Indians to Ahmedabad, Goa and Jaipur," a SpiceJet statement said on Monday.

"The airline will operate 19 more flights this month from Ras Al-Khaimah, Jeddah, Dammam, Riyadh and Muscat to Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Kozhikode, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and Mumbai."

Besides VBM, the airline has operated over 200 charter flights from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Lebanon, and Sri Lanka to evacuate over 30,000 stranded Indians.

In addition, SpiceJet has flown 3,512 cargo flights since the lockdown began on March 25 and ferried around 20,200 tonnes of cargo.

