SpiceJet to Operate Mangaluru-Delhi Direct Flights from August 4

SpiceJet will operate direct flights to New Delhi from the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) here from August 4.

Direct flight services between these two destinations had been suspended for the past several months.

SpiceJet will operate a flight from here on August 4, leaving at 6.15 am and reaching New Delhi at 8.55 am. On its return journey, it will leave New Delhi at 8.30 pm and arrive here at 11.15 pm, an airline release said. This flight will begin its return journey the next morning.

As of now, SpiceJet, IndiGo and Air India operate flights to Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Dubai, Doha, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Muscat from the international airport here.