Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

SpiceJet to Operate Mangaluru-Delhi Direct Flights from August 4

SpiceJet will operate a flight from here on August 4, leaving at 6.15 am and reaching New Delhi at 8.55 am. On its return journey the next morning, it will leave New Delhi at 8.30 pm and arrive here at 11.15 pm.

PTI

Updated:July 22, 2019, 5:40 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
SpiceJet to Operate Mangaluru-Delhi Direct Flights from August 4
Representational Image.
Loading...

SpiceJet will operate direct flights to New Delhi from the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) here from August 4.

Direct flight services between these two destinations had been suspended for the past several months.

SpiceJet will operate a flight from here on August 4, leaving at 6.15 am and reaching New Delhi at 8.55 am. On its return journey, it will leave New Delhi at 8.30 pm and arrive here at 11.15 pm, an airline release said. This flight will begin its return journey the next morning.

As of now, SpiceJet, IndiGo and Air India operate flights to Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Dubai, Doha, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Muscat from the international airport here.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram