English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SpiceJet to Operate Mangaluru-Delhi Direct Flights from August 4
SpiceJet will operate a flight from here on August 4, leaving at 6.15 am and reaching New Delhi at 8.55 am. On its return journey the next morning, it will leave New Delhi at 8.30 pm and arrive here at 11.15 pm.
Representational Image.
Loading...
SpiceJet will operate direct flights to New Delhi from the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) here from August 4.
Direct flight services between these two destinations had been suspended for the past several months.
SpiceJet will operate a flight from here on August 4, leaving at 6.15 am and reaching New Delhi at 8.55 am. On its return journey, it will leave New Delhi at 8.30 pm and arrive here at 11.15 pm, an airline release said. This flight will begin its return journey the next morning.
As of now, SpiceJet, IndiGo and Air India operate flights to Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Dubai, Doha, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Muscat from the international airport here.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: Planning To Buy an Apple iPad or Microsoft Surface? Take a look at this
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Bringing The Fight To Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
OnePlus 7 is Better Than The OnePlus 7 Pro
-
Tuesday 16 July , 2019
HP Pavilion Gaming 15 Review: Balancing the art of work and play
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
First Drive Review: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: Planning To Buy an Apple iPad or Microsoft Surface? Take a look at this
Friday 19 July , 2019 Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Bringing The Fight To Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung
Saturday 20 July , 2019 OnePlus 7 is Better Than The OnePlus 7 Pro
Tuesday 16 July , 2019 HP Pavilion Gaming 15 Review: Balancing the art of work and play
Friday 12 July , 2019 First Drive Review: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
Live TV
Recommended For You
- FaceApp-like Technology Helps Chinese Police Reunite Man Kidnapped 18 Years Ago with Family
- Was a Brazil Priest Really Pushed Off Stage for Saying 'Fat Women Can't Go to Heaven'?
- Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3: Complete List of Participants in Nagarjuna's Show
- People Thought He was Married to Sakshi Tanwar in Real Life, Reveals Ram Kapoor’s Wife Gautami
- Umpire Kumar Dharmasena Admits 'Error' in Awarding England Six Runs in World Cup Final
Photogallery
Loading...