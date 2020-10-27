SpiceJet to Operate New Flights between India and Bangladesh from November 5

SpiceJet will operate eight new international flights between India and Bangladesh, under the air bubble agreement, from November 5. The airline announced the addition of Chittagong as its 11th international destination and will operate non-stop flights between Kolkata and Chittagong four times a week.

"We have always witnessed good demand on our flights to Bangladesh and we are confident that our new flights will bring smooth connectivity for the passengers travelling on these routes," said Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet.

Furthermore, the airline will operate flights on the Delhi-Dhaka-Delhi, Kolkata-Dhaka-Kolkata and Chennai-Dhaka-Chennai sectors. SpiceJet said it will deploy a mix of its Boeing 737 and Bombardier Q400 aircraft on all these routes.

Recently, SpiceJet operated its maiden charter flight to Georgia flying 176 students from Chennai to Tbilisi. The airline also operated another charter flight to Georgia from Kochi on Sunday for 174 Indian students.

The airline has played a key role in repatriating more than 1.6 lakh stranded Indian and foreign nationals to and from countries such as UK, Italy, Canada, Philippines, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Netherlands, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Lebanon, Bangladesh, Maldives, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Sri Lanka.

"We will continue our efforts in helping more Indians and foreign nationals in the days to come," said Debashis Saha, Vice President, Regulatory and Government Affairs, SpiceJet.

The airline has also operated more than 8,200 cargo flights and transported over 60,000 tonnes of cargo - carrying medicines and medical equipment and fruits and vegetables to all corners of India and the world since March 25, 2020.

In a recently held press conference, Hardeep Singh Puri, MoS, I/C, Civil Aviation, informed that Government of India has formalized air bubble arrangements with 16 countries adding countries like Oman, Bhutan on the list alongside earlier done agreements with countries like USA, Canada, France, Germany, among others. The Minister also added that Government is in discussion with Italy, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Ukraine and others for similar arrangements.

Till now, govt has facilitated the repatriation and international travel of over 20 lakh people through different means since 6th May 2020. Minister Puri said that under Vande Bharat Mission, 17,11,128 people have travelled back to India and 2,97,536 people have travelled out of India.