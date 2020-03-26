SpiceJet to Operate Special Flight from Delhi to Jodhpur for 142 Indians Evacuated From Iran

SpiceJet will operate a special flight between Delhi and Jodhpur on 29th March 2020 to facilitate transportation of 142 Indian passengers evacuated from COVID-19 hit Iran to a Government quarantine facility in the city. The special flight will be operated as per Government of India’s request and the airline will deploy its Boeing 737 aircraft for the assignment.

The flight will take off at IST 01:40 hrs from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport and land at Jodhpur airport at 02:55 hrs on March 29. In line with its safety-first approach, SpiceJet will ensure that all the safety protocols laid down by the Government are strictly adhered to by all its crew members.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, “These are challenging times when mankind is facing an unprecedented crisis across the globe. SpiceJet is proud to operate this special flight to help our Government and our fellow citizens in a small way in this joint fight against coronavirus. We, at SpiceJet, stand committed to providing our services on each and every occasion of such national crisis and it will be our honour to assist in whatever way possible.”

The aircraft will be thoroughly cleaned and fumigated upon its return to Delhi and SpiceJet will follow all the protocols for its crew members.

SpiceJet has always been at the forefront in offering its services during any national emergency. In the past, the airline operated 80 additional flights lending a strong hand to the rescue operations for passengers stranded due to the Kerala deluge. In 2014, SpiceJet mounted additional flights to Srinagar to airlift stranded passengers from the flood-hit state and also supplied relief material. The airline also operated special flights during Nepal earthquake.

