SpiceJet to Resume Boeing 737 Max Flight Operations in India by September

Budget passenger carrier SpiceJet expects to start Boeing 737 Max ops by September end contingent to regulatory approvals. Accordingly, SpiceJet on Monday said it has reached a commercial settlement with CDB Aviation, a major lessor of Max aircraft. This will allow SpiceJet’s 737 Max aircraft to return back to service. “This will add to already announced settlement with Avolon and grow its fleet of 737 Max aircraft," said SpiceJet in a statement.

“The airline expects to start operations of Max aircraft around the end of September 2021, subject to regulatory approvals." The airline had earlier entered into a settlement with ‘Avolon’ another major lessor of Max aircraft. At present, only SpiceJet in India has 737 Max. It has 13 aircraft of this type in its fleet.

The development comes after aviation regulator DGCA last month granted safety permission for restart of Boeing 737 Max operations in the country.

It had earlier suspended the aircraft’s operations in March 2019 after two fatal crashes.

SpiceJet had placed an order for 225 Maxs in 2017, while it has a firm order of 155 of these aircraft.

“This rescission enables operation of Boeing Company Model 737-8 and Boeing Company Model 737-9 airplanes only upon satisfaction of applicable requirements for return to service," the DGCA said in its order.

After re-certification, the airline will be able to get 30 or more aircraft for operations.

Additionally, the 737Maxs will allow the airline to retire some old fuel guzzlers, leading to higher saving margins.

SpiceJet’s Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said: “I am delighted to share that our 737 MAXs will be back in the air soon. As India emerges from Covid and air traffic picks up again, the MAX aircraft will play a major role in our future expansion."

“With a better and a more efficient fleet back in operation, we expect a significant reduction in our operating costs improving our bottom line."

Boeing, in a statement, said: “The DGCA’s decision is an important milestone toward safely returning the 737 MAX to service in India."

“Boeing continues to work with regulators and our customers to return the airplane to service worldwide."

As per sources, the proposal for stock market maverick Rakesh Jhunjhunwala backed upcoming airline venture - Akasa - entails the venture to operate an all Boeing 737 Max aircraft fleet.

As of now, restrictions have been lifted in more than 175 countries out of 195.

In addition, more than 30 operators have returned the Max to service.

