SpiceXpress Launches Scheduled Cargo Flight Services Connecting Mumbai, Delhi With Bangkok

SpiceJet’s dedicated cargo arm SpiceXpress launched scheduled cargo flights connecting Mumbai and Delhi with Bangkok, the company said on Friday. Besides Bangkok, SpiceJet operates scheduled cargo flights to Singapore, Hong Kong and Bangladesh. According to the company, the airline has deployed its Boeing 737-800F aircraft on these routes. At present, SpiceXpress is capable of flying over 600 tonnes of cargo daily to domestic and international destinations.

“SpiceJet’s scheduled flights will operate twice-a-week to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport. The first flight carrying eight tonnes of cargo operated today," the company said in a statement.

“These flights will help in regular transportation of auto parts, perishables including fruits, vegetables and sea food, electronic items etc."

It has a network spanning 63 domestic and 50 international destinations and a fleet of 19 cargo planes.

In March SpiceXpress operated its first flight as part of the multimodal cargo transportation project carrying 48 tonnes of cargo including garments from Dhaka to Spain for a global fashion brand, while availing an inter-connect of two modes of transport through road and air. In this multimodal transportation of the cargo, the consignment was shipped first from Dhaka through Petrapole to Kolkata airport via road and then to New Delhi on a SpiceXpress freighter. The initiative was undertaken in association with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Airports Authority of India’s logistics arm AAICLAS, it said.

