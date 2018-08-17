Spiritual Leader Sadhguru Takes Baba Ramdev For a Ride On a Ducati - Watch Video

Who doesn’t love a good motorcycle ride and that too on a Ducati, well we have a video that can represent that joy as recently spiritual reformer and author Jaggi Vasudev, commonly known as Sadhguru was seen riding a Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled with Indian yoga guru Baba Ramdev. The two popular Indian spiritual leaders also shared their experience in a video uploaded on Youtube with a title “Biker Dudes”. The two rode the bike at the foothills of Velliangiri which is near the outskirts of Coimbatore, along the Western Ghats. In the video, Baba Ramdev shares his experience where Sadhguru told him “Don’t take both your hands off” as they were riding at pretty good speed. You can watch the video below.Baba Ramdev also told about the moment where he took his hand off a little and lost balance and how he recovered and held Sadhguru tight after that. Both the spiritual leaders are an idol to their followers and riding a motorcycle without helmet and safety gear doesn’t convey a good message.Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled was launched in India last year and is powered by a 803cc oil cooled engine, as on the standard scrambler, that churns out 74 bhp and 68 Nm of peak torque. It also gets full 200 mm extended travel on the front and rear suspension, higher seat off-road style footpegs with removable rubber.The bike comes with 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels with Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres and Brembo braking system that features a Bosch 9.1 MP ABS system with pressure sensor.