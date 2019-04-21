Sri Lanka Blasts: IndiGo, Air India Waive Cancellation, Rescheduling Charges on Colombo Flights

#FlyAI: In view of the situation in #Srilanka #AirIndia has waived off all charges for rescheduling/cancellation of bookings on its flts to/from Colombo for travel till April 24, 2019.Passengers are requested to report well in advance to clear security at Bandaranaike Int'l Apt. — Air India (@airindiain) April 21, 2019

Over 200 people were killed and at least 450 injured in bomb blasts that ripped through churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, the first major attack on the Indian Ocean island since the end of a civil war 10 years ago. Seven people were arrested and three police officers were killed during a security forces raid on a house in the Sri Lankan capital several hours after the rash of attacks, some of which officials said were suicide bombs.In the wake of the attacks, Indian airline carriers flying to Colombo including IndiGo and Air India have announced to waive off rescheduling and cancellation charges till 24th April on all flights in and out of the Colombo’s Bandaranaike International Airport. Here’s what a statement by IndiGo states – “In light of the recent events in Colombo, we are providing full fee waiver on rescheduling/cancellation for all flights to/from Colombo for travel scheduled till April 24, 2019. Our prayers are with the affected.”The government declared a curfew in Colombo and blocked access to social media and messaging sites, including Facebook and WhatsApp. It was unclear when the curfew would be lifted. "Altogether, we have information of 207 dead from all hospitals. According to the information as of now we have 450 injured people admitted to hospitals," police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera told reporters.Three churches in various parts of the country and four hotels in Colombo were hit. At least 27 of the dead were foreigners, including people from Turkey, China, India and Holland, officials and media reports said. There were no immediate claims of responsibility for the attacks in a country which was at war for decades with Tamil separatists until 2009, a time when bomb blasts in the capital were common.With Inputs from Reuters