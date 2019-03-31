English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sri Lanka Launches First Ever Electric 'Tuk Tuk'
Sri Lanka's excise tax is now structured in a way that diesel and petrol vehicles are taxed at a higher rate, making hybrids and electric vehicles more attractive.
Photo for representation.
Sri Lanka has launched the first ever electric three-wheeler, a popular mode of public transport, keeping in line with the government's vision of creating a greener, healthier environment, media reports said earlier. Sri Lanka's excise tax is now structured in a way that diesel and petrol vehicles are taxed at a higher rate, making hybrids and electric vehicles more attractive.
Minister of Development Strategies and International Trade Malik Samarawickrama, who launched the electric three-wheeler in the country, said the government aimed to go electric in the near future and welcomed such investments, Xinhua news agency reported.
Sri Lanka last year pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 10 per cent in the transport sector by 2020. The number of three-wheelers in Sri Lanka has increased eight-fold since 2000 and fuel consumption per person has increased from 90 to 150 litres.
