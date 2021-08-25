Sri Lanka Opens Border to Fully Vaccinated Indian Tourists, Flights to Resume Soon

With a clear travel safety protocol and no minimum stay period, as the ease in restrictions globally pave way for a strong comeback of international travel, Sri Lanka has taken a big step. The latest Sri Lankan Tourism health protocol for Indian travellers shares detailed information on the travel safety guidelines approved by government authorities. These have been designed to ensure maximum safety for travellers and local communities.

Fully vaccinated international Indian tourists can move freely around Sri Lanka, after an on-arrival test as the country reopens borders to India after a long anticipated wait. Only fully vaccinated Indians who have completed the recommended vaccine doses will be considered (after 2 weeks from their final vaccination), with no minimum stay period requirements.

Further enhancing travel opportunities between both countries, the national carrier SriLankan Airlines is soon expected to increase connectivity and flight frequencies from Indian cities to its hub in Colombo.

“We’re confident this positive step by Sri Lanka Tourism will facilitate seamless travel between our neighbouring countries in the coming months. India is an important market for us and Resplendent Ceylon is delighted to invite discerning Indian travellers once again to experience meticulously tailored ‘Tea, Sea and Safari’ journeys combined with benchmark luxury hospitality across our resorts," said Malik Fernando, Managing Director, Resplendent Ceylon.

