Srinagar Airport Records Its Busiest Day Ever on March 28 With 15,015 Passengers

The officials at the Srinagar International Airport said on Tuesday that March 28 was the busiest day in the history of the airport as 90 flights with 15,014 passengers were handled.

“90 flights operated yesterday at the Srinagar International Airport with a passenger load of 15,014 which is the highest ever handled at this airport.

“Last time the highest figure was 13,700 passengers a day. Yesterday there were 45 arriving flights carrying 7,824 passengers and 45 departing flights with 7,190 passengers. We hope to register higher figures during the coming months since it is just the beginning of the tourist season in Kashmir."

The airport officials said that the challenge has been to thwart congestion. “Our concern is to ensure there is no congestion at the airport. We are upgrading the infrastructure and placing help desks at several places to ensure each passenger is facilitated."

As the rush of passengers is ever increasing, the airport is soon to get a new building. “A new building is also coming up to accommodate more passengers. That will help address the issue of congestion. At present, we are ensuring that there is no congestion at the airport and for that a series of steps have been taken," Sharad Kumar, director of the airport said.

