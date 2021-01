Eyewitnesses Suggest Possible Crash of Sriwijaya Boeing 737, Debris Found Off Jakarta Coast

A Sriwijaya Airplane carrying over 50 passengers on board lost contact after taking off from Indonesian capital Jakarta on Saturday en route to Pontianak in West Kalimantan province, reports suggest.

"A Sriwijaya (Air) plane from Jakarta to Pontianak (on Borneo island) with call sign SJY182 has lost contact," said ministry spokesman Adita Irawati. "It last made contact at 2:40 pm (0740 GMT)."

Reliable tracking service Flightradar24 said on its Twitter feed that Flight SJ182 “lost more than 10,000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, about 4 minutes after departure from Jakarta”.

The aircraft is a 27-year-old Boeing 737-500, according to registration details included in the tracking data.

Sriwijaya Air, an Indonesian airline, said in a statement it is still gathering more detailed information regarding the flight before it can make any statement.

(This story is still developing. More details are awaited)