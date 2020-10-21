SSC Tuatara Is Now The World's Fastest Production Car, Records 535 Kmph Top Speed

SSC Tuatara, the supercar developed by American automobile manufacturer SSC North America, has created history by reaching a top speed of 331.15 mph or 532.93 kmph to become the world’s fastest production car. The car smashed the previous record held by Koenigsegg Agera RS which had registered 277.87 mph (447.19 kmph) in 2017.

On October 10, SSC Tuatara was deployed on an 11.26 km long stretch in Nevada, Las Vegas, where several vehicles have tested their speeds in the past. The car ran at a speed of a 301.07 mph (484.53 kmph) on one side, and returned through the same stretch at 331.15 mph (532.93 kmph), thereby posting an average speed of 316.11 mph (508.73 kmph). The margin of lead over all previous records was really big.

Running on stock tyres and non-race fuel, the car also created other records. It achieved “Fastest Flying Mile on a Public Road” at a speed of 313.12 mph (503.92 kmph) as well as “Fastest Flying Kilometer on a Public Roadd” at 321.35 mph (517.16 kmph).

A special GPS measurement device and fifteen satellites were used to monitor the run. Additionally, two certified witnesses were also employed to oversee the entire program.

Oliver Webb, professional racer, said that SSC Tuatara could have run even quicker if there were slighter crosswinds.

Jerod Shelby, the CEO of SSC, expressed his joy over the car’s achievement. He was glad to have the record again after a gap of 10 years, when the SSC Ultimate Aero lost it to Bugatti Veyron Super Sport in 2010.

“Tuatara is leagues ahead of the Ultimate Aero,” said Shelby. He added that the car came close to matching the theoretical numbers, which was quite a remarkable feat to achieve on a public road.

Priced at $1.6 million, SSC Tuatara uses a twin-turbo 5.9-liter V8 engine which gives a maximum power of 1726 bhp. Currently only 100 units are being manufactured by the company.