Star Air Launches First Non-stop Flight Between Nagpur and Belagavi

On the 16th of April 2022, Star Air, the aviation arm of Sanjay Ghodawat Group will operate the first direct flight between Belagavi and Nagpur under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN. With no prior direct flights between the two cities, Star Air will become the first airline in the history of Indian aviation to achieve this feat. Also known as the Tiger Capital of India or the Orange City, Star Air views Nagpur as a captivating city that is widely famous for its delectable oranges, cleanliness, greenery, IT sectors, tiger reserves, and pilgrim sites. With the launch of a new destination, Star Air allows seamless and direct travel to the tourist destination of Nagpur while it caters to its passenger’s needs with the utmost care and comfort, keeping their best interests in mind.

The launch of the new route heralds the beginning of a new era for Nagpur, as it advocates for better connectivity within the state and the rest of the country. Commenting on the star of this service, Shrenik Ghodawat, Director – Star Air, said, “We are confident that this new route will not only boost our regional network but also continue to provide better connectivity and strengthen the tourism sector of both cities. We hope to continue connecting to many other regional cities of India in the time to come."

Advertisement

Star Air will operate twice a week between Belagavi and Nagpur on Tuesday and Saturday. This flight service between Belagavi and Nagpur covers 762 Kms of air distance, and passengers now just have to spend 1 hour instead of 19+ hours as required from other modes of transportation.

Currently, Star Air offers scheduled flight services to 16 Indian destinations that include Ahmedabad, Ajmer (Kishangarh), Bengaluru, Belagavi, Delhi (Hindon), Hubballi, Indore, Jodhpur, Kalaburagi, Mumbai, Nashik, Surat, Tirupati, Jamnagar, Hyderabad, and Nagpur.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.