Star Air Launches Flight Service Between Hyderabad and Jamnagar Under UDAN Scheme

The GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) on Tuesday announced that Star Air has launched its maiden flight service from Hyderabad to Jamnagar in Gujarat. The service is an UDAN initiative to bolster regional connectivity by providing air connectivity to the travelers to Tier II and Tier III cities.

The inaugural Star Air flight took off from Hyderabad amid a festive atmosphere at the airport. Senior officials from GHIAL along with Star Air officials and other airport stakeholders were at the terminal to see off the passengers and crew.

The flight will operate between Hyderabad and Jamnagar three times a week — Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Star Air Flight OG 150 will depart from Hyderabad Airport at 15.20 p.m. and arrive at the Jamnagar airport at 17.20 p.m. The return flight OG149 will depart from Jamnagar at 9.15 a.m. and arrive in Hyderabad at 11.30 a.m.

“We aim at enhancing regional connectivity and this new air route to Jamnagar will enable more passengers who have waited for the much-needed connectivity for flying to small towns and cities. The UDAN scheme has enhanced the travel experience, especially for first time fliers. We are hopeful that Star Air will be received well and we look forward to exploring more domestic routes," said Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GHIAL.

Also Watch:

Jamnagar, which is popularly known as ‘Jewel of Kathiawar’, is home to century-old palaces and temples. A jewel on the coast of the Gulf of Kutch in Gujarat, the city is embellished with rich culture, beaches, wildlife, marine life and delectable Kathiwadi cuisines.

Star Air is the aviation arm of prominent Indian business conglomerate Sanjay Ghodawat Group that has its presence in various high-value business verticals like agro, aviation, mining, realty, retail, FMCG, energy, education, software and textiles.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here