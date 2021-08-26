Star Air to Commence First-Ever Flight Service Between Hyderabad and Bengaluru

Passengers can now fly between Hyderabad and Bengaluru on Star Air’s Embraer Jet from 26th August 2021 and have a private jet-like experience. The flights will be operated on every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Hyderabad is the 15th destination that Star Air has added to its network.

For the first time, Star Air will be competing with the major players in the industry with its 50-seater Embraer Jet which offers superior comfort by providing extra legroom with a 31" seat pitch and no middle seats. “Launching the new route between Hyderabad and Bengaluru will be a prominent milestone for us. Star Air is proud to introduce our premium service which will be unique to the travel enthusiasts in Hyderabad," said Sanjay Ghodawat, Chairman – Star Air.

Along with connecting the metro cities of Bengaluru and Jamnagar, Star Air is introducing direct flights from Jamnagar to Bengaluru and Hyderabad from 26th August, 2021 as well. About Star Air: Star Air is the aviation arm of prominent Indian business conglomerate Sanjay Ghodawat Group, which has its presence in various high-value business verticals sectors like Aviation, Consumer Products, Education, Energy, Realty, Retail, and Textiles. Star Air offers both scheduled and non-scheduled (charter) flight services at the pan-India level and ensures great comfort and safety to passengers. Its endeavour is to ‘Connect Real India’ by providing passengers world-class flight services at a very affordable cost.

