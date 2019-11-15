Take the pledge to vote

Star Air to Start Thrice-Weekly Flights on Bengaluru-Kalaburagi Route From November 22

The airline said it would be the first commercial airline in India that will start operating from newly-built Kalaburagi airport.

PTI

November 15, 2019
Star Air to Start Thrice-Weekly Flights on Bengaluru-Kalaburagi Route From November 22
Star Air. (Image source: Star Air)

Star Air on Wednesday said it would start flights on the Bengaluru-Kalaburagi route thrice a week from November 22. The flight will depart from Bengaluru at 12.20 pm on Monday, Friday and Sunday to Kalaburagi district, which is around 570 km north of Bengaluru in Karnataka.

It would arrive at Kalaburagi airport at 1.25 pm, according to a statement by the airline. The return flight would leave at 1.55 pm from Kalaburagi airport and arrive at Karnataka's capital city at 3 pm on the aforementioned three days. Kalaburagi district is also known as Gulbarga.

The airline said it would be the first commercial airline in India that will start operating from newly-built Kalaburagi airport. Star Air currently has two 50-seater ERJ-145 aircraft in its fleet. Currently, it provides flight services in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Tirupati, Hubballi, Delhi (Hindon) and Belagavi.

Edited by: Anirudh SK
