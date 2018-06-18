English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
States Collect Taxes Worth Rs 10,000 Crore Online Post e-Governance Initiative: Road Ministry
The government has set up a consolidated nation-wise transport database and launched citizens and trade-centric applications under the e-Governance initiative.
Image for representation only.
States have collected taxes to the tune of Rs 10,000 crore online since the rollout of Transport Mission Mode Project (MMP), which has also automated regional transport operations (RTOs), under the Centre's ambitious e-Governance initiative.
The government has set up a consolidated nation-wise transport database and launched citizens and trade-centric applications under the e-Governance initiative, according to a Road Transport and Highways Ministry's document.
More than 19-crore vehicles and 10-crore driving license records have come under the National Register, it said.
Two flagship applications under Transport MMP -- Vahan and Sarathi Vahan -- deal with vehicle registration, taxation, permit, fitness and associated services; while Sarathi is related to driving licence, learner licence, driving schools and related activities.
The applications have been implemented in more than 1,000 RTOs across 33 states and Union territories - with state-specific rules, tax structures, it said.
Listing other achievements, the document said more than 50 lakh national permits have been issued to Goods Vehicles through Online National Permit Portal.
