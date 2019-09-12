Speaking exclusively to CNN-News18, Minister for Road, Transport, and Highways, Nitin Gadkari has said that he has no problem with States reducing the traffic fines. He also said that the idea is to reduce accidents and save as many lives by forcing stricter fines.

This statement of his came a day after Gujarat Government announced a reduction in the fines under the new Motor Vehicles Act. Gadkari said that it is up to the states on what they do with the new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 that came into effect from September 1.

Gadkari also said that people who do not violate the law should not fear, they do not have to pay anything. He said it is time that people must recognize the law as we have the highest road accidents/deaths.

After the implementation of the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act 2019, traffic police across the country are coming down heavily on those who are violating the new rules and various state government are either resisting the new MV Act or bringing changes to it by detuning the violation fines.

Post imposition of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019, from September 1, hefty challans for traffic rules violations by the police has hit the headlines. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said stringent rules were "much needed" as people had taken traffic laws very lightly and there was neither fear nor respect for the law.

Here are the changes made by the Gujarat Government under the new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019:

- Under the new fine structure in Gujarat, the penalty for not wearing a helmet is changed to Rs 500, which is Rs 1000 under the MV Act

- For not wearing seat belts Rs 500 will be charged, as against Rs 1000

- Driving a vehicle without Driving License will attract a fine of Rs 2000 for the two-wheelers and Rs 3000 for the rest, as against Rs 5000 under the new rule

- If the license, insurance, PUC, RC book is not there, the fine will be as per the new Motor Vehicles Act. For the first time, Rs 500 will be fined and second time penalty is Rs 1000.

- For triple riding, the fine will be Rs 100 as against Rs 1000 in the MV Act

- Driving a vehicle with pollution has a fine of Rs 10,000 under the new MV Act, whereas in Gujarat it will be Rs 1000 for small vehicles and Rs 3000 for large vehicles.

