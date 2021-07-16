Statiq Inaugurates New Electric Vehicle Charging Station in Bhainsi, Uttar Pradesh

Statiq has launches another charging station on NH 58 at Fun and Food Carnival, Khatauli Bypass. This charging station is equipped with one 50 kW CCS Dual Output and one 7.5 kW single output AC Charger. This latest addition on NH 58 adds another milestone to their existing fleet of more than 150 charging stations across the country and will make its mark in promoting EVs in Uttar Pradesh and electrifying Delhi to Dehradun and Delhi to Haridwar route.

The charging station inaugurated at the Fun and Food Carnival, NH 58, Khatauli Bypass, Bhainsi, Uttar Pradesh can be located on the Statiq App and the consumers can find the location, book a session, and conveniently make a payment through the Statiq App which is available for both Android and iOS users.

In India, the automotive industry is rapidly transitioning towards EVs, with the government’s commitment to supporting the industry, it is estimated to scale up to 30% of electric vehicle sales by 2030. Statiq provides an end-to-end ecosystem for EV chargers, its app, and Charging System Management Software for the hosts.

As EVs slowly take centre stage in the Indian auto industry, charging infrastructure is taking priority in many cities. For instance, Magenta recently inaugurated India’s largest public EV charging station in Navi Mumbai. The first of its kind public charging station will be functional 24*7 with 21 AC/ DC chargers for 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers and 4-wheelers. Depending on the chargers can charge a vehicle in 45 mins. For vehicles which require AC slow charging, a parking bay has been developed which allows for overnight charging as well.

These chargers can be operated through the ChargeGrid App with online remote monitoring which includes an automated payment gateway, thereby eliminating the need of having a station marshal to monitor, maintain & operate the chargers at the location. These chargers are also powered by a combined 40 KW rooftop solar power.

The setting up of this public EV charging station in Mumbai will be a revolutionary move to support the government initiative of setting up 400,000 charging stations to meet the requirement for two million Electric Vehicles (EV) that could potentially ply on its roads by 2026.

