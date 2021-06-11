Statiq Inaugurates New Electric Vehicle Charging Station on NH48 at Behror, Rajasthan

Statiq has inaugurated a new Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station at Hotel Highway Xpress Delhi Side, Behror, Rajasthan, NH48 on 13th May 2021. This charging station is equipped with 1 DC Fast Charger powered by 50 KW. Statiq is emerging as India’s smartest EV charging network, this latest addition marks a total of 150+ chargers across India.

DC chargers are optimal for charging an EV as they can rejuvenate the battery of an EV by 80% in under an hour and ensure long-lasting battery life for the vehicle and is a safe option to drive an EV for greater distances until the next recharge.

Statiq provides an end-to-end ecosystem for EV chargers, it’s EV charger discovery app and Charging System Management Software for the hosts. It has a mechanism to manufacture in-house chargers, administer free installations, and provision of remote charger management services to ensure innovation driven by sustainability in the Indian transportation sector.

he number of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids on the road worldwide could reach 145 million by 2030. While this is a low estimate, it is nearly 15 times more than today. If this target of 145 million electric vehicles (excluding two-wheelers) is reached, it will represent 7% of the global vehicle fleet, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). The current number of electrified vehicles (100% electric or plug-in hybrids) is estimated at just over 10 million, nearly half of which are being driven in China.

In 2020, a record number of electric cars were sold, about 3 million, and this is just the beginning, as every year this score is likely to be smashed. By all projections, the sales momentum is expected to be the same in China, Europe and even the US.

