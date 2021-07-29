Statiq has inaugurated Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Stations in the quaint towns of Una and Jabli in Himachal Pradesh. The EV Charging Station in Una is at Krishna Hansraj Hotel on Old Hoshiarpur Rd and this charging station is equipped with one 20 kW CCS DC Charger. The EV Charging Station in Jabli is at Savoy Greens and this charging station is equipped with one 20 kW CCS DC Charger and One 7.7 kW charging unit.

These chargers along with setups at Karnal allow EV users from Delhi to reach Shimla and Dharamshala. Other than this Statiq has setups in Behror and Khatauli which connect Delhi to the cities of Jaipur and Dehradun respectively. All these chargers can be located and booked on the Statiq App which is available for both Android and iOS users.

All charging station setups made by Statiq are in close proximity to Food and Beverage setups keeping in mind the EV users comfort to grab a bite while the car charges. There’s a large traveller base in Delhi-NCR who moves out to either mountains or desert basis the weather.

Statiq is an EV ancillary company that provides an end-to-end ecosystem for EV chargers, its EV charger discovery app, and Charging System Management Software for the hosts.

