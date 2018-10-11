Steelbird Appoints Acclaimed Helmet Designer Massimo Varese as Production Head in India

Massimo Varese. (Image: Steelbird)

Massimo Varese, internationally renowned Helmet Designer with over 25 years of work, has joined Steelbird Group India. Previously he had been associated with Italian brands such as Dainese as R&D Director; Mavet as CEO; AGV as R&D Director; Pastorfrigor as Operation Director; NAVA as Operation Manager; OMEGA as General Manager and Technical Director. Massimo Varese will spearhead the Steelbird Helmet Production in India.Commenting on the new development, Rajeev Kapur, MD, Steelbird Group said, “I am delighted to welcome Mr. Massimo Varese in Steelbird Family. The appointment of Massimo Varese who comes with such a rich experience will be responsible for expansion of Steelbird helmet’s portfolio including design, development and production for domestic as well as global market. The appointment of Massimo Varese will open up new vistas for the Indian helmet brand to take off for global journey with his strong and fresh ideas.“This is a great opportunity for me to apply my talent and expertise in the industry which is close to my heart. I am extremely excited to join Steelbird Helmet and to serve Asia’s largest helmet industry i.e. India.” Said Varese. Steelbird is currently manufacturing 4 Million helmets annually and aiming to increase its production capacity to 10 Million helmets by end of 2020.