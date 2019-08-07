Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Steelbird Helmets to Setup New Manufacturing Plant in JK After Govt Scraps Article 370

Steelbird already has invested 150 Crore in the manufacturing plants situated in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh and is planning to increase the production capacity of the plant.

News18.com

August 7, 2019
Steelbird Helmets to Setup New Manufacturing Plant in JK After Govt Scraps Article 370
Steelbird Hi-GN ISI marked Helmet. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Steelbird Hi-tech India Limited has offered to set up its manufacturing plant in Jammu & Kashmir in order to help the valley to kick start a new industrial revolution and employment for the citizens.

Welcoming the move of the government for the valley, Subhash Kapur, Chairman, Steelbird Helmets, said “It is a much-awaited move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to overrule Article 370. This fantastic move ensures that the valley enters the Indian mainstream and becomes a part of our great nation’s collective growth.”

Until now, most of the manufacturing activity in the state has remained restricted to the state's inherent capacities in agriculture and handicrafts.

“We think it will kick start with the companies tying up with established local players to build the ecosystem. This is how most cities and states grow and we see it as a great opportunity for localities first. We plan to come up with the manufacturing facility in accordance with the upcoming investor summit in the month of October. We hope the decisions will allow the businesses to operate freely under the same rules in the valley”, said Rajeev Kapur, MD, Steelbird Helmets

“The revoking of Article 370 will help the J&K economy for sure. The stagnation that the state economy has suffered for decades will be reversed. Also, it is a boon for students as well across India who wish to seek employment in the valley and through our plant, we will be generating employment as well.” added Mr Rajeev Kapur.

Steelbird already has invested 150 Crore in the manufacturing plants situated in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh and is planning to increase the production capacity of the plant to manufacture 44,500 helmets a day and cater 3,000 employees. Steelbird intends to set up and extend employment opportunities to about 1000 employment seekers as well.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
