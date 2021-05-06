Steelbird Hi-Tech Inaugurates New Exclusive Showroom in Assam; Their 1st in North East

Steelbird Hi-Tech India Ltd has set up its first exclusive shopee at Chhayagaon-Guwahati Road, Ratanpur, Assam. The store will retail helmets and side boxes and other riding accessories. Sharing the vision behind this move of Steelbird Helmets, Mr. Rajeev Kapur–MD Steelbird Helmets says, “Assam being good density Population area, there is a lot of potential to pay and vehicle population is also very high. You can find super bikes and lot of trendy bikes in the possession of youngster these days. To ride these bikes one must have riding gears which we will provide through these outlets. To begin with we are selling Steelbird’s exclusive range of helmets, side boxes and other allied products. We shall keep introducing new and hi-tech biking gears in due course of time in these outlets.”

Mr. Shailendra Jain – Global Group President Steelbird Helmet added “Indian two-wheeler industries has the maximum share of motorcycles, creating a huge market for Biking Gears. However, the riders have hardly any choice if he wishes to buy authentic branded and international quality riding gears."

“By opening Exclusive retail outlets, we are certainly bridging this huge gap and also educating people to go for qualitative products as every single product we are offering will help the riders to drive safely with style.”At this outlet people will be able to feel the buying experience with combination of technical knowhow through the experts sitting in the showrooms to educate the people on the products and their functionalities. At exclusive outlet, the customer will also get guidance on the kind of product they should buy.

