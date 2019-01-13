English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Steelbird India Launches SBA-1 HF Helmet With Handsfree Calls and Music Connectivity at Rs 2589
The SBA-1 HF is battery-less helmet which is designed especially for the ones who find it difficult to attend calls or who wish to listen to music during their ride.
Steelbird SBA-1 HF. (Image: Steelbird)
Loading...
Steelbird has launched the SBA-1 HF helmet in India at a price of Rs 2589. The SBA-1 HF is battery-less helmet which is designed especially for the ones who find it difficult to attend calls or who wish to listen to music during their ride. Steelbird says that the helmet was designed after two years of research and development. This Helmet connects to phone with an AUX and is compatible with all phones. There is a choice of 3 colours - Red, Black and White and sizes range from 58cm to 60cm.
The SBA-1 handsfree is made for city rides comprises of features such as noise cancellation through a single directional microphone, easy access to Google assistant and a dedicated button for call connect and disconnect. The speakers in the helmet do not a have noise cancellation feature, so the rider is aware of the sounds on the road.
The newly launched helmet has a waterproof mechanism with IP5 water resistant handsfree parts. Its main feature is that the rider can easily attend calls just by clicking a button. The microphone in the helmet is a single actuator microphone, so only the voice of the rider will be transmitted and not the sound of the traffic.
The company also says that the helmet comes equipped with an innovative ventilation system, air intake in the chin guard, an air intake in the frontal & top area and two rear extractors recycling air inside the helmet. For the comfort of the rider, the SBA-1 HF has Polycarbonate Anti Scratch Coated Visor Quick Release Visor mechanism Kit.
The SBA-1 handsfree is made for city rides comprises of features such as noise cancellation through a single directional microphone, easy access to Google assistant and a dedicated button for call connect and disconnect. The speakers in the helmet do not a have noise cancellation feature, so the rider is aware of the sounds on the road.
The newly launched helmet has a waterproof mechanism with IP5 water resistant handsfree parts. Its main feature is that the rider can easily attend calls just by clicking a button. The microphone in the helmet is a single actuator microphone, so only the voice of the rider will be transmitted and not the sound of the traffic.
The company also says that the helmet comes equipped with an innovative ventilation system, air intake in the chin guard, an air intake in the frontal & top area and two rear extractors recycling air inside the helmet. For the comfort of the rider, the SBA-1 HF has Polycarbonate Anti Scratch Coated Visor Quick Release Visor mechanism Kit.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
-
Tuesday 08 January , 2019
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
-
Monday 07 January , 2019
In Conversation With Gareth Flood, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell
-
Friday 04 January , 2019
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review: When The Good Becomes Better
-
Thursday 03 January , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A9 Review: Are Four Cameras Better Than One?
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
Tuesday 08 January , 2019 Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
Monday 07 January , 2019 In Conversation With Gareth Flood, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell
Friday 04 January , 2019 Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review: When The Good Becomes Better
Thursday 03 January , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A9 Review: Are Four Cameras Better Than One?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Have a Billion Dollars? The Chrysler Building in New York City is On Sale
- Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal: History and Significance
- Babul Supriyo Reacts Sharply on Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul’s Likely Ouster from World Cup 2019
- Is Salman Khan Angry over Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s Romance?
- Mohamed Salah Penalty Keeps Liverpool's Premier League Dreams Alive
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results