Steelbird India Launches SBA-1 HF Helmet With Handsfree Calls and Music Connectivity at Rs 2589

Steelbird has launched the SBA-1 HF helmet in India at a price of Rs 2589. The SBA-1 HF is battery-less helmet which is designed especially for the ones who find it difficult to attend calls or who wish to listen to music during their ride. Steelbird says that the helmet was designed after two years of research and development. This Helmet connects to phone with an AUX and is compatible with all phones. There is a choice of 3 colours - Red, Black and White and sizes range from 58cm to 60cm.The SBA-1 handsfree is made for city rides comprises of features such as noise cancellation through a single directional microphone, easy access to Google assistant and a dedicated button for call connect and disconnect. The speakers in the helmet do not a have noise cancellation feature, so the rider is aware of the sounds on the road.The newly launched helmet has a waterproof mechanism with IP5 water resistant handsfree parts. Its main feature is that the rider can easily attend calls just by clicking a button. The microphone in the helmet is a single actuator microphone, so only the voice of the rider will be transmitted and not the sound of the traffic.The company also says that the helmet comes equipped with an innovative ventilation system, air intake in the chin guard, an air intake in the frontal & top area and two rear extractors recycling air inside the helmet. For the comfort of the rider, the SBA-1 HF has Polycarbonate Anti Scratch Coated Visor Quick Release Visor mechanism Kit.