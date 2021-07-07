Steelbird International Launches Range of Automotive Lubricants, Engine Oil in India

Automotive components manufacturer Steelbird International has launched a new range of engine oils and lubricants for the 2-wheeler segment in India. The range of lubricants consists of Engine oil, Grease, and Fork oil. Steelbird Engine Oil is classified into several variants ideally suited for different types of 2-wheelers. As per the company, with compliance to globally accepted standards of lubricants, Steelbird Engine Oils are ideally suited for Indian conditions with the right blend of oil and additives.

The price range of 4T Engine Oil SAE 20W40 API SL, 900ML is Rs 366, 4T Engine Oil SAE 20W40 API SL, 1.0L is Rs 394, and 4T Engine Oil SAE 15W50 API Semi-Synthetic, 2.5L is Rs 1075 and has been competitively priced.

Also Watch:

Manav Kapur, Executive Director, Steelbird International commented during the launch, “We see tremendous potential in the Indian market and we decided to enter into the lubricants segment. Our products are fully tested with a strong R&D backup; all national and international standards have been followed during the manufacturing process and we are confident that this new range of engine oils will be of great value to the customers.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here