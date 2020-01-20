Steelbird Launches New Affordable Helmet Range in India, Prices Start at Rs 849

Steelbird Hi-Tech India has launched new entry-level open and full-face SBH 20 ZIP and SBH 21 WIZ helmets in India at Rs 849, which will be the most light-weight helmets available in the Indian Market.

The newly launched helmets are designed in Italy with XTECH DESIGN and offer Polycarbonate visors with an anti-scratch coating. Talking about the weight of both the helmets SBH 20 ZIP & SBH 21 WIZ respectively is 800gms excluding the accessories. The helmets offer micro-metric buckle which meets ECE 22.05 Standards. Furthermore, the newly launched helmets come with a quick-release mechanism for the visor. Moreover, the helmets offer a wider & a broader vision with the help of the big visor which helps the rider to get a clear picture of the road.

Most Importantly, Steelbird offers Polycarbonate visors with an anti-scratch coating which conform to IS:9973 norms, which offers durability and greater protection in all the helmets.

The Steelbird SBH-20 ZIP is available in two sizes 580mm (Medium), 600mm (Large) & SBH-21 WIZ helmet is available in 3 sizes 560mm (Small). 580mm (Medium) & 600mm (Large) respectively in the non painted colours (Dashing).

