Steelbird SA-1 Aeronautics Helmet Launched in India, Prices Start from Rs 2999
Steelbird's SA-1 Aeronautics Helmet is the world's first helmet with NACA duct Airflow Technology. It also gets a photochromatic visor as an option.
Steelbird SA-1 Aeronautics Helmet. (Image: Steelbird)
Steelbird has launched the SA-1 Aeronautics Helmet which is the world’s first helmet with NACA duct Airflow Technology in India at a price range starting from Rs 2999 to Rs 5999, depending upon the choice of visor respectively. Steelbird says that the air flow system of the helmet is especially favoured in Racing car designs and aircrafts. The double NACA inlets above the shield allows entry of a large volume of air inside the helmet to refresh and dehumidify the interior. Talking about the NACA inlets on the back of the helmet, it allows quick extraction of stale air.
The streamlined design, which has been developed in Italy, on the SA-1 Aeronautics helmet also helps in reducing air drag. The SA-1 Aeronautics helmet comes with a range of visors like Iridium coated, Night Vision, smoke visor, especially the photochromatic visor. In numbers, there is a range of 10 visors available with the helmet. Talking about one of the special visors which the helmet offers is the photochromatic visor.
The two-wheeler rider can ride with ease while wearing the SA-1 Aeronautics Helmet with photochromatic Visor, as the visor changes it color according to the light. The Visor stays Smoky during the day time and turns into a clear one in the dark. The Steelbird SA-1 Aeronautics helmet gets a range of colours like Battle Green, Hot Pink, Midnight Black, Desert Storm, Maroon, Moon Yellow, Royal Brown etc, in both matt and glossy finish Respectively.
