Steelbird SBA-2 Double Visor Helmets Launched in India at Rs 3409

Steelbird has launched the 'SBA-2 Double Visor helmets' in India. As per the company, the biggest USP of this model is its visor. which is the longest in the helmet industry. Steelbird's new SBA-2 Double Visor helmet has been designed in Italy. The interiors of the helmet feature an air-ventilation system to keep comfortable during the long rides and in scorching heat. The EPS is in two parts with air channels for the ventilation. The air ventilation system is designed in a manner which allows proper airflow and circulation hence making the ride comfortable regardless of the weather. To make the rides more comfortable SBA-2 comes with a stretchable neck pad. There is also an attaco locking system present to lock the interiors at the back and can be removed easily; The visor to has a locking system to lock properly when completely down.Furthermore, the centre part of the head pad is equipped with 340 gms heavy cushion fabric for better headrest and comfort. The SBA-2 also has a special stainless steel mesh at the back vent of the helmet. To add to this, the inner visor of SBA-2 is available with iridium coating in four different colours which are gold, blue, rainbow and silver. Also, the outer visor of the model has with Night Vision technology and comes in gold, green and rainbow colour. In terms of safety, SBA-2 offers three layers of protection that is the visor, mouth guard and chin guard EPS.“SBA-2 Double Visor is sure to click well with riders owing to its USP. The model has the longest visor in the helmet industry hence it offers added safety for the riders. The model also meets European standards and is the most compact helmet in the world. Furthermore, SBA-2 also comes with exciting and vibrant decals designed by the famous Bargy Design in Italy. SBA-2 double visor offers the riders the option of a double visor and double protection of the chin through the visor and the mouth guard. This model is surely an amalgamation of style and world-class safety standards.” says Shailendra Jain, Global Group Head - Sales & Marketing, Steelbird Helmets.Steelbird says the SBA-2 double visor helmets meet international safety standards. The double visor helmets are available in three colours - red, white and Black. There is also an option for hand painted three-tone flag colours. The helmets can be had in glossy/matte colours such as matte black, glossy black, matte silver, matte maroon, matte desert storm, matte battle green, matte Yamaha Blue, matte sports red and matte Honda Grey.