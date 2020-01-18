Take the pledge to vote

Steelbird SBH 20 ZIP and SBH 21 WIZ Helmets Launched at Rs 849 in India

The newly launched helmets are designed in Italy with XTECH DESIGN & offer Polycarbonate visors with an anti-scratch coating.

News18.com

Updated:January 18, 2020, 7:03 PM IST
Steelbird SBH 20 ZIP and SBH 21 WIZ Helmets Launched at Rs 849 in India
Steelbird SBH-21. (Image source: Steelbird)

Steelbird Hi-Tech India has launched new entry-level open & full-face SBH 20 ZIP & SBH 21 WIZ helmets in India at Rs 849, which will be the most light-weight helmets available in the `Indian Market.

The newly launched helmets are designed in Italy with XTECH DESIGN & offer Polycarbonate visors with an anti-scratch coating. Talking about the weight of both the helmets SBH 20 ZIP & SBH 21 WIZ respectively is 800gms excluding the accessories. The helmets offer micro-metric buckle which meets ECE 22.05 Standards. Furthermore, the newly launched helmets come with a quick-release mechanism for the visor. Moreover, the helmets offer a wider & a broader vision with the help of the big visor which helps the rider to get a clear picture of the road.

Most Importantly, Steelbird offers Polycarbonate visors with an anti-scratch coating which conform to IS:9973 norms, which offers durability and greater protection in all the helmets.

The Steelbird SBH-20 ZIP is available in two sizes 580mm (Medium), 600mm (Large) & SBH-21 WIZ helmet is available in 3 sizes 560mm (Small). 580mm (Medium) & 600mm (Large) respectively in the non painted colours (Dashing).

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Edited by: Anirudh SK
