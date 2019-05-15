Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Steelbird to Introduce SB-51 Rally Helmets in the Indian Market

It is a multipurpose helmet that is designed for cars as well as motorcycles.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2019, 5:26 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Steelbird to Introduce SB-51 Rally Helmets in the Indian Market
The Steelbird SB-51 is designed for both cars and motorcycles.
Loading...
Steelbird Hi-Tech India is all set to introduce the SB-51 Rally Helmet in the Indian Market. It is a multipurpose helmet designed for Cars as well as Motorcycles. The newly launched helmet can be used especially for car rallies and other adventurous motorsports. It has a unique design and an extended mouthguard which serves as a protective shield for the microphone of the Bluetooth device. The design inspiration of this helmet has been the car rally helmets and motocross racing helmet hence, offering a compact design.

Steelbird claims that the extended mouth guard helps in retaining the quality of sound preventing the wind blast to be too direct on the microphone of the Bluetooth device.

The helmet offers replaceable interiors and has the provision in the interiors to place the speakers of the Bluetooth device.

The helmet is available in a Carbon Fibre surface finish which is only available in the non-painted version. The Carbon Fibre surface finish comes in Red, White and Black colour.

The helmet is available in Battle Green, Hot Pink, Midnight Black, Desert Storm, Maroon, Moon Yellow, Royal Brown etc, in both Mat and Glossy finish.

The price of the SB-51 Rally Helmet in Painted & Non Painted finish is INR 1,599 & 1,399 respectively and is available on www.steelbirdhelmet.com and Steelbird Outlets.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
solr_search_ibnlive_test.php?query=(tag_topic:(" lok sabha elections 2019"))&sortby=insert_date&sortorder=desc&start=0&limit=9
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram