Steelbird to Introduce SB-51 Rally Helmets in the Indian Market
It is a multipurpose helmet that is designed for cars as well as motorcycles.
The Steelbird SB-51 is designed for both cars and motorcycles.
Steelbird Hi-Tech India is all set to introduce the SB-51 Rally Helmet in the Indian Market. It is a multipurpose helmet designed for Cars as well as Motorcycles. The newly launched helmet can be used especially for car rallies and other adventurous motorsports. It has a unique design and an extended mouthguard which serves as a protective shield for the microphone of the Bluetooth device. The design inspiration of this helmet has been the car rally helmets and motocross racing helmet hence, offering a compact design.
Steelbird claims that the extended mouth guard helps in retaining the quality of sound preventing the wind blast to be too direct on the microphone of the Bluetooth device.
The helmet offers replaceable interiors and has the provision in the interiors to place the speakers of the Bluetooth device.
The helmet is available in a Carbon Fibre surface finish which is only available in the non-painted version. The Carbon Fibre surface finish comes in Red, White and Black colour.
The helmet is available in Battle Green, Hot Pink, Midnight Black, Desert Storm, Maroon, Moon Yellow, Royal Brown etc, in both Mat and Glossy finish.
The price of the SB-51 Rally Helmet in Painted & Non Painted finish is INR 1,599 & 1,399 respectively and is available on www.steelbirdhelmet.com and Steelbird Outlets.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
