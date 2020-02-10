Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Storm Ciara: Flights Struggle to Land at Airports Across UK, Many Abort Landing - Watch Videos

The weather caused major disruption to transport across Britain, with some domestic and international flights from airports including Heathrow and Gatwick cancelled.

News18.com

Updated:February 10, 2020, 11:49 AM IST
Storm Ciara: Flights Struggle to Land at Airports Across UK, Many Abort Landing - Watch Videos
Image for representation. An American Airlines jet taxis down a snow-covered runway (Reuters)

Storm Ciara lashed Britain with heavy rain and winds of more than 90 miles an hour (145 km/hour) on Sunday, forcing the cancellations of flights, train services and sports matches. More than 200 flood warnings were issued across the country by authorities, including one severe warning in Yorkshire, northern England, where water was predicted to overflow flood defences and potentially threaten lives.

The national meteorological service said it had recorded a maximum wind speed of 93 miles an hour at Aberdaron in Wales, on a day of storm disruption that stretched into northern continental Europe.

The weather caused major disruption to transport across Britain, with some domestic and international flights from airports including Heathrow and Gatwick cancelled.

Many flights struggled to land on the mainland UK and videos have surfaced online revealing the difficulties faced by planes in landing. In many cases, the flights were diverted or performed touch and go. Here are few videos making rounds on social media.

Network Rail, which manages the country's railways, said there was disruption across its network, with fallen power lines, trees and even trampolines blocking tracks, and warned people not to travel unless they had to.

All shipping movements in and out of the Port of Dover on the south coast were suspended and the Humber Bridge in northern England was closed to all traffic for only the second time since it opened in 1981.

In the Netherlands the same storm, Ciara, led to around 120 flights to and from Amsterdam's Schiphol airport, one of Europe's largest, to be axed or delayed as it blew in off the Atlantic.

Storm Sabine, meanwhile, forced the cancellation of about 100 flights to and from Frankfurt airport.

With Inputs from Reuters



