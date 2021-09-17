Stryder Contino ETB 100, Voltic 1.7 Electric Cycles Launched in India at Rs 29,995

Stryder, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata International Limited, has stirred up India’s emerging e-bike segment with the introduction of Contino ETB 100 and Voltic 1.7 the next-gen eco-mobility options for the urban youth that are both economical and contain best-in-class features. With a running cost of merely 6paise per km and a riding range of 60 km per charge, Contino ETB-100 is India’s most economical e-bike and a game-changing product that will revolutionize the biking experience on almost all Indian terrains. Stryder Voltic 1.7, on the other hand, brings a competitive edge with its powerful motor and heavy-duty Lithium-ion battery that can be charged in only 3 hours. Both E-bikes come with 2 year warranty.

The lightweight ETB-100 is a world-class product equipped with a series of smart features specially designed for the new-age Indian who is looking for environmentally-friendly smart modes of transport. The 7-speed Contino ETB 100 comes with a detachable, rechargeable battery and three ride modes (electric, hybrid and pedal) that give it a best-in-class traverse range of upto 60 kms under hybrid mode and 30 Kms on full electric mode. The different modes allow commuters to switch from a complete motor-powered ride to a complete manual pedaling experience as well as a hybrid ride in which motor power is pedal-assisted.

Made of robust special 6061 alloy, Contino ETB-100 has smart safety features such as dual disc brakes for better control, key locked battery, smart ride (auto power cut off on applying either of brakes) and front LED lamps for night vision. ETB 100 with detachable battery is one of the best priced products in its segment. The bike is a water/splash proof (IP54) which gives the rider an extra edge and peace of mind. The ARAI-approved e-bike has met the stringent quality parameters of India’s premier Automotive R&D, testing and certification organization, a credential very few have. Contino ETB-100 is available at an introductory price of INR 37,999 and comes in two color options – black and blue.

Those looking for a top performance e-bike with a sleek and sporty design will find a match with Stryder Voltic 1.7. The most competitive e-bike in its category comes in two attractive colors — gray and red — and is loaded with features such as a secured in-frame rechargeable 48V Lithium-ion battery that can be charged in as less as 3 hours, suspension fork, big tyre size for better balance, powerful 48V / 260W motor, and the highest range per charge (the distance traveled without the need for recharge). Stryder Voltic 1.7 is available for an introductory price of INR 29,995.

“The trend of cycling across age groups has gained momentum in India during the pandemic. E-bikes are easy to use as one does not need either license or registration and can start riding as soon as they own one. India’s young but emerging e-bike market is hungry for striking new products that can offer consumers convenience and confidence to be able to adopt e-bikes for daily commuting. Both Contino ETB-100 and Stryder Voltic 1.7 meet the requirement of daily urban commutes and intra-city rides with ease-of-use and safety features. With a running cost of merely 6 paise per km, ETB 100 is one of the most economical e-bike on the Indian horizon and is going to be a game changer for this rapidly-evolving segment. They will be available pan India through our handpicked dealers to provide the best service — one can get complete details of our products and details on our website https://stryderbikes.com/. Keeping in mind the needs of our rural population, we have also launched Stryder Mirage E+, a new-generation roadster bicycle specially developed for daily workers and rural geographies to address their commuting woes,” said Mr. Rahul Gupta, Business Head, Stryder Cycle Private Limited.,” said Mr. Rahul Gupta, Business Head, Stryder Cycle Private Limited.

E Bikes have in recent times emerged as a viable mode of electric transport and an alternative to polluting petroleum-driven, internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles across the world with multiple benefits including reducing traffic congestion and offering a healthy way of commuting. Rising fuel costs have further propelled a search for transport alternatives that are easy on the pocket.

