Studds Accessories Launches their First Showroom in Delhi, to Retail SMK Helmets as Well

Studds Accessories Ltd has announced the inauguration of an all-new brand outlet in Karol Bagh, Delhi. This increases the retail footprints of Studds in the country and the company says that they aim to further strengthen such touchpoints to around 20 in FY’21.

Located in main Faiz Road, Karol Bagh, New Delhi the brand outlet will feature products from the company’s two flagship brands - Studds and SMK Helmets. Additionally, it will also have two-wheeler accessories including side boxes, top boxes, biking gloves, helmet locks, rain suits, biking goggles and more.

The other exclusive brand outlets are already operational at Rohtak, Kochi, Bengaluru, Vijayawada, and Mumbai.

Sidhartha Bhushan Khurana, Managing Director, Studds Accessories Ltd., said,” Entering the capital has been on our cards for a very long time, and we are confident to offer a variety of innovative products in our portfolio with the exclusive new store in Delhi. The city itself is one of the main financial hubs, making it an aspirational point of location. With an objective to transform the riding experience, we are thrilled to strengthen our network with the first launch of 2021. We also plan to add an advanced range of headgears and accessories in due course of time.”

As per a statement released by the company, Studds plans to open several exclusive outlets across the country. With rising demands for two-wheeler accessories, the company is aiming to double its manufacturing capacity in helmets and motorcycle accessories in the coming years.