Studds Cub D4 Decor Open-Face Helmet Launched in India at Rs 1,175

Studds helmets have launched a new helmet in India called as the Cub D4 Décor helmet which is priced at Rs 1,175. As per a statement released by the company, the Cub D4 Decor is a higher impact open face helmet with UV resistant paint and comes with features like regulated density EPS, hypoallergenic liner, replaceable liner and quick release chin strap. The outer shell of the helmet is injected with special high impact grade of engineering thermoplastic for extra protection.

The Studds Cub D4 Décor helmet is available in 6 different colour options - Pink, Red, Matt Blue, Matt Red, Matt Gun Grey and Matt Neon Yellow. As per the company, the UV resistant paint protects helmet colour from fading. The helmet comes in three basic sizes – Medium (570MM), Large (580MM) and Extra Large (600MM).

The regulated density EPS is claimed to provide maximum all-round head protection and the quick release chin is meant to provide ease of operation for the rider during any unfortunate impact.

Lastly, the company says that the hypoallergic liner protects the rider from allergies or infections arising from continuous contact with damp helmet liners due to extended riding or on hot/rainy days. Along with it, the lower removable trim protects the helmet from scratches and adds shelf life to it.