Studds D7 Decor Full Face Helmet Launched at Rs 1,795, Gets 7 Colour Options

Studds, one of India’s largest two-wheeler helmet manufacturer, has announced the launch of their new helmet - the Thunder D7 Decor. The company has launched the helmet at Rs 1,795. The Thunder D7 Decor is a full-face helmet with mirror visor and gets features like an aerodynamic design with UV resistant paint, regulated density EPS, ventilation system including air vents at top and chin and hot air exhausts at the back, hypoallergenic and replaceable liner, quick release visor and chin strap.

As per the company’s claims, the outer shell is injected with special high impact grade of engineering thermoplastic for extra protection.

The Studds D7 Decor helmet is available in 7 different colour options – Red, Neon Yellow, Matt Blue, Matt Turquoise, Matt Red, Matt Neon Yellow and Matt Neon Green. The UV resistant paint protects helmet colour from fading and the company has launched the helmet in three sizes – Medium (57 cm), Large (58 cm) and Extra Large (60 cm).

As per a statement released by the company, the aerodynamic shape of the helmet helps reduce the drag pressure for when the vehicle is in motion and the quick release feature of the visor provides convenience to the rider for changing visors when required.

Additionally, the hypoallergic liner prevents rider against allergies or illnesses arising from constant interaction with moist helmet liners. The lower removable trim defends the helmet from damages and enhances shelf life.