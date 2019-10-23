Take the pledge to vote

Studds Inaugurates New Exclusive Brand Outlet in Vijaywada

Located at Governorpet, the store offers a wide range of premium helmets and two-wheeler accessories, including, side boxes, top boxes and others.

October 23, 2019
Studds Accessories Limited has inaugurated a new, state-of-the-art, Exclusive Brand Outlet (EBO) in Vijayawada. The Company’s two flagship brands - STUDDS & SMK HELMETS – will be available for customers across the city.

Madhu Bhushan Khurana, Chairman and Managing Director, STUDDS ACCESSORIES LIMITED, inaugurated the outlet at a grand ceremony in the city. Also, present on the occasions were key company and government officials.

Located at Governorpet, the store offers a wide range of premium helmets and two-wheeler accessories, including, side boxes, top boxes, biking gloves, helmet locks, rain suits and biking goggles. The other exclusive brand outlets are already operational at Dehradun, Rohtak, Kochi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Commenting on the occasion, Madhu Bhushan Khurana, Chief Managing Director, STUDDS Accessories Ltd., said, “We are delighted to inaugurate our sixth Exclusive Brand Outlet in Vijayawada. Our foray into the market is aligned to our vision of having a robust network across the country. Andhra Pradesh is an important market for STUDDS and we are confident that our premium product portfolio will appeal to distinct customer profiles in the region. Overall, we aim to open 15 exclusive stores across the country in FY’20.”

“Being the largest two-wheeler helmet manufacturer, we are committed with the Government’s agenda to promote road safety amongst the riders in the country. To that effect, we are working towards doubling our manufacturing capacity and introducing an advanced range of headgears and accessories in the coming quarters.” he further added.

The new outlet will feature a comprehensive range of exclusive products from STUDDS and SMK, thereby, presenting an exciting and contemporary portfolio to customers.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
