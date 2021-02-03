Studds Jade D3 Decor Helmet Launched in India at Rs 1,195, Gets 6 Colour Options

Studds Accessories Ltd has announced the launch of a new helmet, called as the Jade D3 Décor, and has priced it at Rs 1,195.

The Studds Jade D3 Decor is a full-face helmet with features like higher impact outer shell with UV resistant paint, regulated density EPS, hypoallergenic liner and a quick release chin strap. As per a statement released by the company, the outer shell is injected with special high impact grade of engineering thermoplastic for extra protection. Additionally, the hypoallergenic liner prevents rider against allergies or illnesses arising from constant interaction with moist helmet liners.

Also Watch:

The Jade D3 Décor is available in 2 different finish options – Gloss and Matte. These are available in 6 colour options – White N2, Black N4, Matt Black, N1, Matt Black N2, Matt Black N4 and Matt Black N12.

The company says that the UV resistant paint protects helmet colour from fading and says that the helmet comes in three basic sizes – Medium (57 cm), Large (58 cm) and Extra Large (60 cm).