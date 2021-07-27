Studds Launches new All-Weather Motorcycle Jackets in India, Price Starts at Rs 6,500

STUDDS Accessories Ltd., has launched its first-ever motorcycle riding jackets. Designed to be a perfect riding partner in all weather conditions, the new range of jackets features a protective, breathable mesh design that promotes generous airflow to keep the rider cool and comfortable during the summers while the inner removable thermal jacket ensures appropriate warmth during winters.

The riding jacket ensures the perfect fit through quick and simple-to-use adjustable elbow straps. The large multi-purpose pockets provide adequate space for carrying keys, mobile phones along other necessary things. The back protector, shoulder protector, and elbow protector ensure optimum safety of the rider in case of a collision. The jacket is supported with additional Impact Protectors, Rain Liner and Thermal Inner Jacket.

Mr. Sidhartha Bhushan Khurana, Managing Director, STUDDS Accessories Ltd. said, “Our two wheeler accessories vertical has contributed significantly to the entire sales of the company, and we are confident that with the introduction of riding jackets we will be able to provide a holistic and enhanced riding experience to our customers. The new jackets are stylish and provide ultimate protection which will promote the culture of safe riding in the country. These jackets not only cater to professional riders, but they can also be used in our daily commute.”

Also Watch:

Priced at Rs 6,500, the latest offering is available in two different designs, one in Black and other one in Fluorescent Green & Black colors. The entire range will be available for sale at STUDDS Accessories Ltd’s dealer network and EBOs across India.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here