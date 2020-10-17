Studds Launches ‘Urban Super’ Open-Face Helmet at Rs 1,050 in Two Size Options

Studds Accessories Ltd. has launched a new open-face helmet in India called as the Urban Super Helmet which is priced at Rs 1,050. The company claims that the helmet comes with UV resistant paint which is aimed at increasing its longevity. Other than that, the company says that the helmet gets hypoallergenic liner and a quick release chin strap.

It comes in two basic sizes - Large (58 cm) and Extra Large (60 cm). The helmet is available in eight different colour options - White with Black Strip, Matt Black with Black Strip, Gun Grey Matt with Black Strip, Gun Grey with Black Strip, Cherry Red with Black Strip, Black with Black Strip, Flame Blue with Black Strip and Matt Blue with Black Strip.

The Studds Urban Super gets exhaust vents too for allowing the movement of air through the helmet and keeping the interior free of humidity. The hypoallergic liner, on the other hand, protects the rider from allergies or infections arising from continuous contact with damp helmet liners due to extended riding or on hot/rainy days.