Studds Thunder D6 Decor Full-Face Helmet Launched in India at Rs 1,795

Studds Accessories Ltd. has launched the Thunder D6 Décor Helmet. Studds claims that the Thunder D6 Decor is an aerodynamic designed full-face helmet with mirror visor and features like higher impact outer shell and UV resistant paint, regulated density EPS, dynamic ventilation system with top vents and hot air exhausts at the back, hypoallergenic liner, quick release visor and chin strap. The aggressive styling gives it a veritable strength and appeal.

The Thunder D6 Decor is priced at Rs 1795. The helmet is available in 8 different colour options with a base of matte black – Orange, Yellow, Red, Blue and a base of black – Orange, White, Yellow and Red. The UV resistant paint protects helmet color from fading with long lasting and rich finish. It is suitable for all riders and comes in three basic sizes- Medium (570MM), Large(580MM) and Extra Large(600MM).

The helmet gets the quick-release feature for the visor and a dynamic ventilation system that, according to Studds, helps in the dissipation of heat, ensuring even flow of air through the helmet.

The softer inner padding with premium quality fabric enhances the comfort and hypoallergic liner protects rider from allergies or infections arising from continuous contact with damp helmet liners due to extended riding or on hot/rainy days.