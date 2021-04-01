Studds Urban Super D1 Decor Open-Face Helmet Launched in India, Priced at Rs 1,220

STUDDS Accessories Ltd. has launched Urban Super D1 Décor Helmet. Urban Super D1 Décor is an open face helmet with product features like UV resistant paint, regulated density EPS, hypoallergenic liner, quick release chin strap with air exhausts feature for superior riding comfort.. The outer shell is injected with special high impact grade of engineering thermoplastic for extra protection.

Priced at Rs 1220, the helmet is available in 2 different finish options –Gloss and Matte finish, with 9 different color decal options – White N2, Red N6, Gun Grey N6, Matt Black N2, Matt Black N5, Matt Red N6, Matt Gun Grey N6, Matt Blue N6 and Matt Pink N6. The helmet gets UV resistant paint that protectscolor from fading. It is suitable for all riders and comes in five sizes-Extra small(540MM),Small(560mm), Medium(570MM), Large(580MM) and Extra Large(600MM).

The inclusion of comfortable inner padding of high quality fabric in the helmet increases the comfort. In fact, because of prolonged riding, the hypoallergenic liner prevents rider against allergies or illnesses arising from constant interaction with moist helmet liners.