Students of KLU Develops Electric Bike With Wireless Charging Technology, Gest Upto 100km Range

Students from KL Deemed to be University have developed a unique e-Bike (electric bike) with Wireless Charging technology. The innovative prototype was developed by a team of size students from 3rd and 4th year of the Electrical and Electronics Engineering Department, KL College of Engineering along with a few university alumni members.

The e-bike has futuristic features including cell balancing and wireless charging which are only available in a few places around the world. The team developed the initial concept and prototype at the university labs and testing facilities. The university has also offered a grant of INR 1,40,000 to the team to incubate this project idea as a start-up.

The e-bike developed by the team at KLU allows people to travel at a maximum speed of 55 Kmph with a charging capacity that can cover between 85 to 100 kms in standard conditions in a single recharge that takes 5 hours. The charging technology is coupled with the programmable cell balancing feature that releases maximum battery potential for a long-lasting charge.

The team has retrofitted an existing bike and modified it into a prototype for e-bikes with wireless charging. The team carried out several variations in the design of the bike which include incorporating the BLDC motor (Brushless DC electric motor) to gear modules through the controller.

Among other team members who were part of the project were Mr. Charan Sai Tiruvuri, Mr. A Sandeep, Mr. Kireeti Polasi, Mr. S Lokesh Babu, Mr.V Sai Praveen, students from B.Tech EEE 2017 Batch, and Mr. K.Yashwanth Sai who is alumni of EEE Department.

