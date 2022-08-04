Stunt Cars from James Bond's No Time To Die to be Auctioned in London

If the high adrenaline action cars of James Bond have always made your heart skip a beat and you have always dreamt of owning them one day, this piece is certainly for you. As 007 movies complete 60 years of existence, the stunt vehicles used in the latest flick – No Time To Die – are going under the hammer in order to support the British Red Cross.

The live auction will take place at Christie’s in London on September 28, 2022 and it will be an invitation only event. Though the pre-sale highlights exhibition will be admittance free at Christie’s Headquarters between September 15-28, 2022.

The charity auction lot of vehicles will comprise of a couple of Land Rover Defender SUVs and a unit each of Range Rover Sport SVR and Jaguar XF. All the vehicles going in the auction flaunt unique VIN (vehicle identification number) 007.

“Defender, Range Rover and Jaguar were in the thick of the action in No Time To Die. Each car represents a unique piece of James Bond history which we’re sure collectors will be keen to own and we are delighted to be able to support our charity partners through their sale,” said Nick Collins, Executive Director Vehicle Programmes, Jaguar Land Rover.

The estimated auction price for the Defender 110 SUV – which was instrumental in the film’s action sequences – has been kept between £300,000-£500,000 which roughly translates into Rs 2.88 crore – Rs 4.80 crore.

Another Defender SUV going for auction at Christie’s is a 110 V8 Bond Edition which has been developed by SV Bespoke and boasts of a unique ‘60 Years of Bond’ logo at the instrument panel end cap. This SUV is estimated to attract bids between £200,000-£300,000 (Rs 1.92 crore – Rs 2.88 crore) which will go in aid of Tusk conservation charity.

“With such high demand for the Defender V8 Bond Edition, we are also hoping this special one-off version with the 60 years of Bond logo will attract a keen buyer,” added Collins.

Just so you know, only 300 units of the Bond Edition are available for sale globally. Both these UK-spec Defender SUVs are road legal and one of the 10 units used during the filming as well as in the flick’s promotional activities.

As for the Range Rover Sport SVR stunt car, it is expected to fetch between £80,000-£120,000 (Rs 77 lakh – Rs 1.15 crore). The SUV had starred in a high-speed all-terrain No Time To Die chase and was one of the six units supplied for filming.

Last but not the least, the Jaguar XF which was seen in the film’s pre-credit sequence in a chasing sequence in the streets of Matera in southern Italy will also be auctioned in London. Chosen by the No Time To Die stunt team as a perfect chase car, it is estimated to be sold between £50,000 – £70,000 (Rs 48 lakhs – Rs 67 lakhs).

