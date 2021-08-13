Sunny Deol Writes Letter Requesting Out of Turn Delivery of Mahindra Thar

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) from Punjab’s Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol, is in news again but this time for writing a letter to a showroom owner in Punjab’s Pathankot for out of turn delivery of Mahindra’s popular sports utility vehicle (SUV), Thar to BJP’s Sujanpur Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Dinesh Singh Thakur.

Sunny Deol was trolled on social media for his misplaced priorities as an elected public representative after the letter went viral.

A digital copy of the BJP MP’s letter requesting for out of turn delivery to a Mahindra showroom owner is making rounds on the internet. According to the letter going viral on the internet, Sujanpur MLA daughter, Surbhi Thakur, is looking forward to owning a Mahindra Thar.

The viral letter further reads, “Surbhi has deposited Rs 21 lakh in advance and the agency should deliver a car to the MLAs daughter on priority.”

According to reports Sujanpur MLA Dinesh Singh Thakur’s daughter is getting married in the coming few weeks and the family is in a rush to get the vehicle as early as possible. The letter requesting out of turn delivery was sent as the vehicle is in large demand and the waiting list is long.

Soon after Sunny Deol’s out of turn delivery request for the SUV got viral, former BJP minister Mohan Lal said, “Public representatives are selected to do work for the public. But Sunny Deol is busy making personal requests.”

According to Congress leaders, the actor-turned politician after winning the elections has been hardly seen in his constituency. A few months back members of the youth Congress had pasted posters in Pathankot and Gurdaspur declaring the local MP ‘missing’. The poster read, “Gumshuda ki Talash (search for the missing).”

The locals also complain that their MP was even not seen during the Coronavirus peak days or during the lockdown.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here