Sunny Leone Buys Another Maserati Ghibli Worth Rs 1.31 Crore, Her 3rd from Italian Luxury Carmaker

Actress Sunny Leone has a bought yet another Maserati Ghibli sportscar, her third vehicle from the house of Italian luxury sportscar maker. The actress has a penchant for beautiful cars and this is her third Maserati revealing her affinity towards the brand. Sunny Leone earlier bought a Maserati Quattroporte, followed by limited-run Maserati Ghibli Nerissimo, which also happens to be the costliest one in her garage, and also the most powerful.

Sunny has now bought another Maserati Ghibli, but this time its the regular production version. Sunny bought the car in the United States, where the Ghibli is priced upwards of $80,000, which roughly translates to Rs 60 lakhs. However, in India, Maserati starts at Rs 1.31 crores for the Ghibli model. Sunny Leone also owns the BMW 7-Series in India.

Brought home this beast yesterday! Every time I drive this car.. I am so happy! @Maserati_HQ @MaseratiGB pic.twitter.com/HaIokbVJVq — sunnyleone (@SunnyLeone) September 9, 2020

The Ghibli in the U.S is powered by a 3.0-litre twin turbo petrol V6 motor with two states of tune – a 345 bhp motor and a 404 bhp motor. We are not sure what model Sunny has bought, but it is a special car indeed, with the 345 Bhp version doing 0-100 Kmph in 5.6 seconds, and the 404 bhp version in 4.8 seconds.

The limited run Ghibli Sunny earlier bought was a special model with only 450 units to be ever built for the U.S and Canadian markets. Sunny posted a photo of her with the car on Instagram with a caption – “Nothing like being home in my sick a%$ whip!!!! Love @maserati "1 of 450"

Both the variants are mated to an 8-speed ZF automatic gearbox and get features like 12-way power front leather seats, a blind-spot monitor, front and rear parking sensors, a remote starting system and an all-black interior.

In India though, Maserati only offers a diesel powered model of Ghibli. The Ghibli Nerissimo features an all-black exterior trim, with 20 inch alloy wheels.