Super 30 Movie Actress Karishma Sharma Gifts Herself BMW 3-Series Sedan
Karishma Sharma has worked in films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Ragini MMS Returns and is reportedly working with Hrithik Roshan in upcoming movie ‘Super 30’.
Karishma Sharma with BMW 3-series sedan. (Image: Instagram/Karishma Sharma)
After actor Sophie Choudry, who recently bought a Mercedes-Benz GLC and actress Sherlyn Chopra who bought the flagship SUV of Mercedes-Benz – the GLS 350d Grand Edition, Bollywood has found another fan of the German luxury car manufacturers in the form of actress Karishma Sharma who has bought a BMW 3-series sedan. Karishma Sharma has worked in films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Ragini MMS Returns and is reportedly working with Hrithik Roshan in upcoming movie ‘Super 30’. After getting the delivery of the car, the young actress also shared her picture with her new car on social media.
Karishma bought a pre-owned 2009 BMW 320d variant which was one of the most selling sporty entry-level luxury sedans in India. The car is powered by a 1995cc diesel engine that produces 184 bhp of power at 4000 rpm and churns out 380 Nm of peak torque at 1750 rpm. The engine is mated to 6-speed automatic gearbox.
The 320d remains the keen driver’s choice. Stability, even at speeds beyond 200kph, is rock solid. The new BMW 320d in India is priced at Rs 47 lakh but the model that Karishma bought is easily available at used car markets for around Rs 10 lakh.
