Supreme Court Allows CNG, Petrol Vehicles to be Registered as Cabs in Delhi

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed CNG and petrol vehicles to get registered with Delhi government's transport department as cabs with all-India tourist permit (AITP) which will be eligible to operate in the national capital region. A bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta passed the order while clarifying its May 10, 2016 order which had created confusion as the transport department was not registering CNG or petrol-run vehicles as cabs.

Senior lawyer Aprajita Singh, who is assisting the top court in a public suit related to pollution, sought two weeks to file a fresh report on behalf on Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority (EPCA). Meanwhile, the Delhi government supported the EPCA suggestion for removing the cap on the number of auto-rickshaws in the national capital on condition that the vehicles are "BS-VI CNG/petrol/LPG etc (positive ignition based technology) or battery operated". The transport department of the Delhi government told the bench that it would file an affidavit on the issue by August 13.

